Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after buying an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.