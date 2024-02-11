Presto Automation (PRST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. Presto Automation has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Presto Automation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Presto Automation Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of PRST opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.60. Presto Automation has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRST shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Presto Automation in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $0.62 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,607,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Presto Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,296 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Presto Automation by 906.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,635 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 183,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

