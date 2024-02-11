Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to C$115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.23. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$100.23.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

