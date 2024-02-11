PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after acquiring an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,639,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,600,000 after acquiring an additional 910,737 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.