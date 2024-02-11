PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $5.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00149328 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008554 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

