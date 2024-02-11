Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PAHC has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.