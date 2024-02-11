Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 965.83 ($12.11).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.66) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 724.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 688.01. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.68) and a one year high of GBX 928.50 ($11.64).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

