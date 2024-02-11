Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.42. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

