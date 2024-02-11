Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.37 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 185,838 shares traded.

Panther Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.36. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 22.17 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

