Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.96

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.96 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.22). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.22), with a volume of 28,321 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £177.46 million, a P/E ratio of -276.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.62.

In other news, insider Michael Hayden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($24,194.56). Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

