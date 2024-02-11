Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.14.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

