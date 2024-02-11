OmniFlix Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.14 Million (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $64.14 million and approximately $57,722.50 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.25288195 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $105,605.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars.

