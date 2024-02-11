Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

OLO stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,833,000 after buying an additional 1,335,223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 280,811 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

