ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

