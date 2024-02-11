NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $265.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $264.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

