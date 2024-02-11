NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.08.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.91. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

