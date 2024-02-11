NXM Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015578 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,147.66 or 0.99962616 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00184344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002980 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

