Numeraire (NMR) Hits Market Cap of $148.79 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.10 or 0.00049878 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $148.79 million and $12.33 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,748,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,172,841 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

