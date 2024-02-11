NULS Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. NULS has a market capitalization of $22.92 million and $2.18 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 126,452,409 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

