Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.33

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and traded as low as $50.20. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 318 shares.
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.
