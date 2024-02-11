Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.33

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and traded as low as $50.20. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 318 shares.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.