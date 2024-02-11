Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $1.84. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 7,775 shares.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 227.48% and a negative net margin of 107.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

Featured Stories

