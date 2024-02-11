NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives $53.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWE opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

