NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives $53.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
NYSE:NWE opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
