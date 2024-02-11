Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.25

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and traded as high as $20.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1,152 shares changing hands.

Northway Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

Northway Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Northway Financial Company Profile

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

