North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $4.86. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 93,328 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

