Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 613,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 86,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 126.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 866,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 483,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. 4,953,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,620. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

