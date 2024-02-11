Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.20. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $233.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

