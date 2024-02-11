Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 3.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW traded up $10.92 on Friday, reaching $959.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $852.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $771.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.