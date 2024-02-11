Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires 523 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,626 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,714,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 652,092 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after buying an additional 58,114 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.32. 1,704,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,136 shares of company stock worth $2,426,164 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

