Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,140 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 3.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $46,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.1% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.3% in the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

NYSE NVO traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,294,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

