Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $19.97 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 71,488 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 18,479,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,265,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

