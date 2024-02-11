Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,981,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,869. The company has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,198 shares of company stock worth $1,876,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

