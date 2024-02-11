Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,843,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

