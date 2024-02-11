New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group makes up 6.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 267,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,963. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.23. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

