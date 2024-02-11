Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

NEON stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neonode by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

