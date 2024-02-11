Needham & Company LLC Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $35.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

