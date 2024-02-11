nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.46.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 525,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 228,885.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $25,336,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

