Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.63. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $309,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,024.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,745. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

