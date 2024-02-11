National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Insider Mark Hollinshead Sells 2,000,000 Shares

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hollinshead sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total value of £320,000 ($401,153.32).
National World Trading Down 1.5 %
LON:NWOR opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. National World Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.88 ($0.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.19.
