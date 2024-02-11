Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $282.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $284.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.83.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.