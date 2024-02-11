Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Portland General Electric worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

POR opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.97%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.