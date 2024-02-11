Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,547,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 721,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

