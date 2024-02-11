M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.71.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

