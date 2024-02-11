Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,698,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,354 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $462,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after buying an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,167. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day moving average of $299.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

