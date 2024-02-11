Morgan Stanley Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

