Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,980 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $34,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $275.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.28 and a 200 day moving average of $220.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

