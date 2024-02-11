Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 54,783 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $32,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

