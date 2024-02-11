Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,046 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,409 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $34,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,113. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

