Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $35,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 131,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.0 %

ICE stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.