Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $28,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

