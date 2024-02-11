Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $26,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.